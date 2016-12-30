CPW Wants Proof of Ownership Posted by < > on 12/30/2016 12:55:00 PM. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds resident owners of boats, OHVs and snowmobiles that after Jan. 1 they must provide proof of ownership before they can register their vehicles.

More Providing proof of ownership is a new regulation enacted by the Colorado State Legislature. The purpose of the regulation is to assure that stolen vehicles are not being bought and sold. cpw, ownership Bear Ears Declaration Posted by < > on 12/29/2016 12:14:00 PM. Utah State Republican leaders say they will do everything possible to overturn the decision to create a new national monument in Utah. The President created the Bears Ears National Monument by executive order yesterday. Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee immediately announced they will work with the Trump administration to overturn the decision next year.

More obama, executive order, bears ears Montrose Brownfield Project Public Update Planned Posted by < > on 12/29/2016 12:07:00 PM.

More The project is funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Program, which addresses “brownfield” areas where the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of real property may be complicated by the presence, or potential presence, of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Examples include old rail yards, blacksmith shops, obsolete industrial plants, laundry operations, and manufacturing facilities. The program empowers states, communities, and other stakeholders to work together to prevent, assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse brownfields. The city can use the grant funds for community outreach and planning and to conduct voluntary Phase-I and Phase-II environmental site assessments. Montrose, Brownfield Project Amendment 71 Law Signed Posted by < > on 12/29/2016 12:05:00 PM. It's now harder to change Colorado's constitution. Governor Hickenlooper signed Amendment 71 into law yesterday. It requires that proposed amendments get signatures from two-percent of voters in each state Senate district before they're put on the ballot.

More amendment71, hickenlooper Jones Convicted Of Killing Birgfeld Posted by < > on 12/28/2016 10:45:00 AM. The man accused of murdering a single mom from western Colorado is being convicted for his crimes. Lester Ralph Jones was sentenced to life in prison without parole yesterday in a courtroom in Grand Junction. Jones is accused of killing Paige Birgfeld and then burying her remains.

More Jones, Convicted, Birgfeld Hickenlooper Signs Presidential Primary Propositions Into Law Posted by < > on 12/28/2016 10:43:00 AM.

More Governor Hickenlooper is giving the green light to a pair of propositions surrounding a presidential primary in Colorado. Voters approved Props 107 and 108 in November. One returns Colorado to a primary state versus the current caucus system. Hickenlooper, Presidential Primary, Law Otter Road Bridge Replacement Posted by < > on 12/28/2016 10:39:00 AM. Contractors working for the City of Montrose are scheduled to begin construction on the Otter Road Bridge Replacement project, January 3rd. This project will replace an existing narrow and deteriorating bridge where Otter Road crosses the Loutsenhizer Canal, east of Townsend Avenue. Construction is scheduled to be complete May 1st.

More Otter Road will be closed between Townsend Avenue and Riverview Court throughout construction. Motorists and pedestrians may detour around the project area using Williams and Oxbow Drive. Otter Road Bridge, montrose New Year, New Laws Posted by < > on 12/27/2016 12:13:00 PM. Coloradans will see a higher minimum wage when January 1st rolls around. New state laws taking effect on that date include an increase of nearly a dollar in the minimum wage. The new starting point of nine-dollars and 30-cents is just one step toward a 12-dollar minimum wage by 2020.

More 2017, laws, minimum wage Next Entry