Two Colorado highway projects and a proposed electric grid are among infrastructure priorities that may receive funding from the Trump administration. A report obtained by the "Kansas City Star" shows the I-70 Mountain Corridor and the I-25 widening project from Castle Rock to Monument could be fast-tracked for federal funding. The same is

true of a Wyoming to Colorado electric grid project to be built by TransWest Express.

Some Colorado hospitals are deciding not to prescribe lethal medication. Colorado voters decided to allow doctors to prescribe drugs designed to end a person's life.

Colorado politicians are considering a tax hike to pay for fixing state highways. The "Denver Post" says Democrats and Republicans are negotiating a tax increase measure

for the November ballot to raise nine-billion-dollars for statewide transportation projects.

A Pennsylvania trucker was fined over 1,100 dollars for failing to chain his truck tires Saturday night. The tractor trailer was stuck on Highway 145 near the Mountain

Village entrance at around 10 last Saturday night. The driver told police he had never used tire chains and did not know how to put them on.

A Montrose man is in jail on a burlary and theft charge in Ouray County. According to the Montrose County blotter, 21 year old Christian Caton was charged on Sunday with

second degree burglary, trespassing and theft.

A tour bus carrying 44 senior citizens slid off the road last Saturday evening on Lizard Head Pass. The San Miguel County Sheriff's office says the bus was heading to Tellurde during a snowstorm when it slid off Highway 145 near mile post 58. Police say the bus was leaning at a 45 degree angle. First responders arranged for a Telluride

taxi service and Telluride Schools to transport the passengers to Telluride.

Grand Junction residents will vote this spring whether or not to increase the city's sales tax from 2.7 to 3 percent to bankroll an event center.The proposed $62 million event center for Grand Junction will host concerts, rodeos and sporting events.

Fire officials on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests plan to prescribe burn piles of residue from project work beginning today through the end of the month.

