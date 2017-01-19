Event Center Proposed for GJ Posted by < > on 1/19/2017 9:16:00 AM. Grand Junction residents will vote this spring whether or not to increase the city's sales tax from 2.7 to 3 percent to bankroll an event center.The proposed $62 million event center for Grand Junction will host concerts, rodeos and sporting events.

More grand junction, arena, tax hike Burning Begins January 19 on Plateau Posted by < > on 1/19/2017 9:14:00 AM. Fire officials on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests plan to prescribe burn piles of residue from project work beginning today through the end of the month.

More national forest, burn, uncompahgre Your Input is Sought on North Fork Master Plan Posted by < > on 1/19/2017 9:13:00 AM.

More The BLM and the Forest Service seek your comments on a natural gas development proposal 12 miles north of Paonia. Gunnison Energy, LLC’s North Fork Mancos Master Development Plan proposal is next to the BLM Bull Mountain Master Development Plan and includes drilling up to 35 wells from four new well pads and one existing well pad over the next three years. Comments should be submitted by Feb. 21st. blm, master plan, paonia **TRAVEL ALERT** US 550 North of Durango: CLOSED Posted by < > on 1/14/2017 10:52:00 AM.

More The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has closed US Highway (US) 550 north of Durango due to multiple slides on the highway and increased avalanche danger. The closure includes all three mountain passes – Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain. The 42-mile closure begins just north of Purgatory Ski Resort at Cascade Creek, mile point (MP) 53 and continues to the Town of Ouray, MP 95. There is no estimated time of opening. Avalanche control operations will be attempted on US 550 later today if weather and visibility conditions improve. travelalert, 550, colorado Food Farm Forum Posted by < > on 1/13/2017 12:41:00 PM.

More The Food Farm Forum is this Friday and Saturday at the Montrose Pavilion. Local and National speakers will discuss marketing your product, ranching and grazing techniques, and vegetable production. There will be over 20 workshops. Issac Munoz is with the local Tri River Area Extension office. food, farm forum, montrose Posted by < > on 1/13/2017 12:40:00 PM.

More Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper says the state is in good shape. Hickenlooper delivered his 2017 State of the State speech yesterday. Speaking at the House of Representatives Chamber in Denver, Hickenlooper focused on infrastructure and broadband in the state, homelessness, healthcare, and the state's budding marijuana industry. The governor said infrastructure investments are important for the state because they lead to jobs. colorado, state, address, hickenlooper Magic Circle Play Starts Friday Night Posted by < > on 1/12/2017 3:07:00 PM. The comedy "Never Too Late" kicks off January 13th at the Magic Circle Theatre in Montrose. The play runs thru January 28th, get your tickets at 249-7838. magic, circle, play, never too late Theft at Days Inn Montrose Posted by < > on 1/12/2017 3:05:00 PM. Montrose Crime Stoppers and Montrose Police want your help to find the suspects in a theft at the Days Inn in Montrose. In the early hours of December 23rd, two people entered the Hotel

More and stole money from the cash register. Both suspects appeared to have socks covering their hands and neither were wearing shoes. theft, montrose, days inn, crime stoppers Next Entry