**TRAVEL ALERT** US 550 North of Durango: CLOSED Posted by < > on 1/14/2017 10:52:00 AM.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has closed US Highway (US) 550 north of Durango due to multiple slides on the highway and increased avalanche danger. The closure includes all three mountain passes – Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain. The 42-mile closure begins just north of Purgatory Ski Resort at Cascade Creek, mile point (MP) 53 and continues to the Town of Ouray, MP 95. There is no estimated time of opening. Avalanche control operations will be attempted on US 550 later today if weather and visibility conditions improve.

Food Farm Forum Posted by < > on 1/13/2017 12:41:00 PM.

The Food Farm Forum is this Friday and Saturday at the Montrose Pavilion. Local and National speakers will discuss marketing your product, ranching and grazing techniques, and vegetable production. There will be over 20 workshops. Issac Munoz is with the local Tri River Area Extension office.

Posted by < > on 1/13/2017 12:40:00 PM.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper says the state is in good shape. Hickenlooper delivered his 2017 State of the State speech yesterday. Speaking at the House of Representatives Chamber in Denver, Hickenlooper focused on infrastructure and broadband in the state, homelessness, healthcare, and the state's budding marijuana industry. The governor said infrastructure investments are important for the state because they lead to jobs.

Magic Circle Play Starts Friday Night Posted by < > on 1/12/2017 3:07:00 PM. The comedy "Never Too Late" kicks off January 13th at the Magic Circle Theatre in Montrose. The play runs thru January 28th, get your tickets at 249-7838.

Theft at Days Inn Montrose Posted by < > on 1/12/2017 3:05:00 PM. Montrose Crime Stoppers and Montrose Police want your help to find the suspects in a theft at the Days Inn in Montrose. In the early hours of December 23rd, two people entered the Hotel

and stole money from the cash register. Both suspects appeared to have socks covering their hands and neither were wearing shoes.

Two People Survive Plane Crash Posted by < > on 1/9/2017 1:23:00 PM. A Colorado Springs couple is lucky to be alive after being rescued from a downed plane near Meeker. Civil Air Patrol say rescuers found the couple Saturday after their plane crashed in Flat Topps Wilderness amid subzero temperatures.

One Person Jailed on Drug Charge Posted by < > on 1/9/2017 1:20:00 PM.

A Naturita resident was jailed on drug charges Sunday. 21 year old Shyanne Walden was charged with drug distribution, and obstructing an officer.

Gunnison Accident Alert Posted by < > on 1/9/2017 12:54:00 PM.

The Gunnison Police Department has declared an accident alert for Monday, January 9th and Tuesday the 10th, 2017. An "Accident Alert" is declared when conditions (Usually poor weather or other community emergency) are so severe that Police Officers are unable to respond to the volume of motor vehicle crashes. The Gunnison Police Department will advise when the "Accident Alert" is lifted.