28 Days of Generosity Posted by < > on 1/31/2017 5:07:00 PM. The 5th annual 28 days of generosity begins today. Each day of the month has a special cause. Today is military day, February 7th is Neighbor day, February 13th is give blood day. Sara Plumhoff is the executive director of the Montrose Community foundation.

The Montrose community foundation handed out grants to local organizations.

A 14 year old Montrose girl is facing charges for bringing a weapon to school, and possessing marijuana. The incident occurred at Columbine Middle School on Monday. Police say the child was taken to Grand Mesa Youth Services in Grand Junction.

3rd district Colorado congressman Scott Tipton says he's concerned about the confusion in the wake of the President's executive order on the refugee moratorium. Tipton encourages people that have green cards and believe they've been impacted by the executive order to contact one of his offices.

Three children were cited for smoking pot in public in Delta last week. According to the Delta Colorado Police blotter, a 14 year old boy from Eckert, a 13 year old girl from Eckert and a 13 year old girl from Delta were ticketed for Open Use of Marijuana in Public.

After a series of storms hit the region, CDOT was able to perform avalanche control work and clear snowslides from several state and US highways in southwest and south-central Colorado. As of last all mountain passes were open.

The Ute Indian Museum announced the hiring of the education coordinator, Kate Joyce. A Museum press release says Joyce brings experience in education, marketing, special events and visual arts. She will be providing outreach to schools on the Western Slope, working to increase school visitation to the museum and matching educational tours to state standards.

Two Colorado highway projects and a proposed electric grid are among infrastructure priorities that may receive funding from the Trump administration. A report obtained by the "Kansas City Star" shows the I-70 Mountain Corridor and the I-25 widening project from Castle Rock to Monument could be fast-tracked for federal funding. The same is true of a Wyoming to Colorado electric grid project to be built by TransWest Express.

Some Colorado hospitals are deciding not to prescribe lethal medication. Colorado voters decided to allow doctors to prescribe drugs designed to end a person's life.

More Some Colorado hospitals are deciding not to prescribe lethal medication. Colorado voters decided to allow doctors to prescribe drugs designed to end a person's life. colorado, election, hospitals, suicide Next Entry