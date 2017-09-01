Two People Survive Plane Crash Posted by < > on 1/9/2017 1:23:00 PM. A Colorado Springs couple is lucky to be alive after being rescued from a downed plane near Meeker. Civil Air Patrol say rescuers found the couple Saturday after their plane crashed in Flat Topps Wilderness amid subzero temperatures.

One Person Jailed on Drug Charge

A Naturita resident was jailed on drug charges Sunday. 21 year old Shyanne Walden was charged with drug distribution, and obstructing an officer.

Gunnison Accident Alert The Gunnison Police Department has declared an accident alert for Monday, January 9th and Tuesday the 10th, 2017. An "Accident Alert" is declared when conditions (Usually poor weather or other community emergency) are so severe that Police Officers are unable to respond to the volume of motor vehicle crashes. The Gunnison Police Department will advise when the "Accident Alert" is lifted.

Vandalism at Peach Valley Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Land Management to find the people that vandalized federal property at the Peach Valley Recreational site within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. On or about November 27th, someone had spray painted the facilities at the Peach Valley site. Aquatic Center Closing Sunday The Montrose Aquatics Center will close it's doors to the public January 8th after nearly 30 years. However, the Fit Zone in the Apex and Omni rooms will remain open thru January 26th.



Tour Bus Slide Off Strands 56

A tour bus slid off the road last Thursday night in Naturita. The San Miguel County Sheriff's said the bus slid off the road south of Montrose on Highway 145. Teen Expo The City of Montrose Youth Council, in partnership with Western Colorado Workforce Center, is hosting a "Teen Opportunity Expo" February 22, from 2:30 to 4 in the Montrose High School cafeteria. Area children 13 to 19 are invited to attend this free event to visit with local business and organization representatives for summer jobs, volunteering, and internships.

School Closings ALL Montrose and Olathe schools will be closed Friday, January 6th.

Pope John Paul 2 Academy in Montrose is closed.



ALL Delta CSD schools' start times and bus routes are delayed two hours today January 6th,



Mesa County School District 51 Delayed 2 hours.



Ouray and Ridgway Schools are still on Chritmas break thru today 1-6.